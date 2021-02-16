The 2/16 Day Thread Fought a Gorn Near the Command Center in Westworld

The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park is located in Los Angeles County in California. Due to its proximity, accessibility, and unique look, it has been used in film and television since the ’30s. It is popularly known for the Star Trek episode Arena, where Kirk faces off against a Gorn on and around the Rocks, but it appeared in many other TOS episodes as well as many future seasons, spinoffs, and homages to Star Trek.

Stuff filmed at Vasquez Rocks includes:

Star Trek

Futurama

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers

N.C.I.S.

Werewolf of London

G.L.O.W.

Power Rangers Zeo

John Carter

ON – BTS

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Westworld

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: the Movie

