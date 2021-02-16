Creative Endeavors Is On The Rocks

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Harbor Seals on rocks. Seals are among my favorite animals to photograph. Most of the pictures I take are of Grey Seals, but over the Winter and early Spring Harbor Seals come to hang out on the rocks of Cape Cod.





















