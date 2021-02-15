WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 6

That night, the arena was quiet, with nothing the but the sound of Mockingjays singing — although there were figures meeting in the dark.
Tributes
District 1:
Narrowstrife & Admirax
District 2:
Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser
District 3:
Hoho & Lindsay
District 4: Louie & Owen
District 5:
Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est
District 6: Ralph &
Marlowe
District 7: Raven &
Side Character
District 8:
Emm & Grumproro
District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99
Alliances
Alliance A – 4 3 Members Alliance B — 4 Members
Alliance C –
4 3 Members
Alliance D –
3 2 Members
Twilight will be on Tuesday, Feb 16th at 4PM EST.