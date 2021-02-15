Weekly Games Thread Speaks the Language of Love

Happy Monday and Happy post Valentine’s Day for everyone, all for whom it was a busy day and all for whom it was not. How are you doing? What games are you playing and what do you think of them?

And what was a romantic relationship that really resonated with or otherwise affected you personally in a game? This question is inspired by me picking the Mass Effect series back up after five years and crying during a certain farewell scene with a certain character. And theoretically will be relevant to my article about romance systems in games and my experiences in them, if I ever finish that.

