NXT Takeover : Vengeance Day Discussion Thread

Happy Valentine’s Day!

What better way to celebrate than by watching NXT Takeover.

Match Card for Tonight’s PPV

Pete Dunne vs Finn Balor (NXT Title Match)

Io Shirai vs Toni Storm Vs Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women’s Championship

NXT North American Title Match – Kushida vs Johnny Gargano

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals – Grizzled Young Veterans vs MSK

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals – Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Tell us your match picks in the comments section and feel free to livechat during the course of the PPV.

