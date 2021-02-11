The Nicest Weekly Music Thread Around

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

“(Who are some) musicians whose music you don’t care for but have some stuff you really like/respect them for?”

By all accounts (well, with one possible exception), Dave Grohl seems like a genuinely nice guy. From going above and beyond for fans and burying the hatchet with old rivals, to regularly volunteering his time and making donations to any number of charities, Grohl seems to be a legitimately good person. I was a huge Nirvana fan back in the day and still love them dearly, and finding out that Grohl played drums on any given project is always an added incentive for me to check it out. But the Foo Fighters have never really done much for me. I like “This Is a Call”, I absolutely love “Everlong” (arguably one of the best songs of the nineties) and they’ve made some fun music videos over the years, but other than that I’ve never really gotten into them. Subsequent albums have made so little of an impression on me that I actually had to use Shazam to identify “My Hero” when it came on the radio the other day. But even though I largely prefer Grohl’s work as a drummer, if I ever had a chance to see Foo Fighters live I’m sure I’d enjoy it.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

