This is very abbreviated, as the episode was joined in progress with just a few clues remaining in DJ.

The scores were Stan with $16,400, John at $13,600 and Kate with $9,600 heading into this FJ:

THE OSCARS – The first time an individual won 4 awards at a single ceremony was in 1954, when his wins included Best 2-Reel Short Subject

Very surprisingly, only John was correct on FJ, adding $6,400 to win with $20,000 for a four-day total of $103,800.

