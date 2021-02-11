Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which TV romance should have happened that never did?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2021:

Capitani (Netflix)Chris Gethard Beautiful/Anonymous Series Premiere (Topic)

Clarice Series Premiere (CBS)

For My Man (TV One)

Layla Majnun (Netflix)

Lovers’ Lane Murders (Oxygen)

Red Dot (Netflix)

Squared Love (Netflix)

There Is No “I” In Threesome (HBO Max)

They Call Me Dr. Miami (Discovery+)

The Wrong Valentine (LMN)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 2021:

Are You Afraid Of The Dark? Reboot Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)Buried By The Bernards Series Premiere (Netflix)

Clifford Season Premiere (Amazon)

Dead Pigs (Mubi)

Flora & Ulysses (Disney+)

Galentine’s Day Nightmare (LMN)

Hate By Dani Rovira (Netflix)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO Max)

Hip Hop Uncovered (FX)

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story (Discovery+)

Inside Pixar (Disney+)

Into The Dark: Tentacles (Hulu)

Judas & The Black Messiah (HBO Max)

Nadiya Bakes Series Premiere (Netflix)

Saint Maud (Epix)

The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon)

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard (Discovery+)

Xico’s Journey (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH, 2021:

Beyond The Headlines: Faking Death (Lifetime)

Death Saved My Life (Lifetime)

Playing Cupid (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH, 2021:

American Idol Season Premiere (ABC)

90 Day Fiancé: Love Games Series Premiere (Discovery+)

90 Day Fiancé: Lovers Collection Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Talking Evil Series Premiere (Discovery+)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH, 2021:

Aliens In Alaska Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Crew Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH, 2021:

Animals On The Loose: A Man Vs. Wild Movie (Netflix)

Kenan Series Premiere (NBC)

Love, Naturally (Part Two) (MHz Choice)

Queen Sugar Season Five Premiere (OWN)

Tatort: Borowski Season Five Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song (PBS)

Where Murder Lies Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Young Rock Series Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH, 2021:

Behind Her Eyes Series Premiere (Netflix)

