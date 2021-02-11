Comic Book Chat – Makeups and Breakups

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Comic Book Couples and their Makeups and Breakups

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. We already had a dedicated thread for favorite comic book couples. This thread is for those comic book couples that broke up and/or made up. Which breakup was the most gut wrenching? Which makeup made you squee with delight and joy?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and dont forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

