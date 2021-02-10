WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 3

In a makeshift home base, a group of Tributes stood amongst each other in conversation.

“So what’s our strategy, then? We outlast everyone else and then turn on each other in blood fury?”

“I think that sounds about right. Or we just get to a point where we refuse to kill each other and see what the Gamemaker does.”

What did they not see was a figure, watching them from the distance, with a lit torch in hand. The figure tossed the torch at their neck of the woods.

“Do you smell smoke?” one of them said.

“Fire!”

A forest blaze had broken out unnaturally fast, as if helped by some other force besides the Torch, and made its way to their base. The Tributes had no choice but to escape the fire but scattering in every direction.

ALLIANCE B HAS BEEN DISBANDED

All Kitty Wittless could see from her part of the Woods was a great light in the distance part of the arena.

“What’s shining so bright out there? Are they putting on a show? Without me?”

She decided to head in its direction – a fatal mistake, and she turned her back on the figure who had been watching her from nearby. With her distracted, they had the perfect opening to send their axe flying into her back. A cannon went off.

EMM / KITTY WITLESS IS DEAD. THEY WERE IN NO ALLIANCE, NO ITEMS, AND DIED WITH 50 CAPITAL COINS.

Tributes District 1: Narrowstrife & Admirax District 2: Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser District 3: Hoho & Lindsay District 4: Louie & Owen District 5: Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est District 6: Ralph & Marlowe District 7: Raven & Side Character District 8: Emm & Grumproro District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99 [collapse]

Alliances Alliance A – 3 Members Alliance B — 4 Members Alliance C – 3 Members [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 9:00PM EST THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH.

