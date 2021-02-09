Games

WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 2

The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner stood around, waiting.

“C’mon, where’s my Capitol Coins, sponsors? Winning prizes is my whole thing, so make it rain?”

A figure crept up behind him. “I’ve got a prize for you right here.”

Guy turned around, excitedly, only to suddenly have a Trident pushed straight through him. BOOM

That night, when the anthem of Panem played, the surviving Tributes saw him among the Fallen broadcasted from the ceiling of the Arena.

Dramus18 / The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner is Dead. He was in no alliances, and died with 50 Capitol Coins.

Tributes

District 1: Narrowstrife & Admirax

District 2: Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser

District 3: Hoho & Lindsay

District 4: Louie & Owen

District 5: Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est

District 6: Ralph & Marlowe

District 7: Raven & Side Character

District 8: Emm & Grumproro

District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99

Alliances

Alliance A – 3 Members

Alliance B — 3 Members

Alliance C – 3 Members

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 1:00PM EST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH.