WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 2

The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner stood around, waiting.

“C’mon, where’s my Capitol Coins, sponsors? Winning prizes is my whole thing, so make it rain?”

A figure crept up behind him. “I’ve got a prize for you right here.”

Guy turned around, excitedly, only to suddenly have a Trident pushed straight through him. BOOM

That night, when the anthem of Panem played, the surviving Tributes saw him among the Fallen broadcasted from the ceiling of the Arena.

Dramus18 / The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner is Dead. He was in no alliances, and died with 50 Capitol Coins.

Tributes District 1: Narrowstrife & Admirax District 2: Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser District 3: Hoho & Lindsay District 4: Louie & Owen District 5: Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est District 6: Ralph & Marlowe District 7: Raven & Side Character District 8: Emm & Grumproro District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99 [collapse]

Alliances Alliance A – 3 Members Alliance B — 3 Members Alliance C – 3 Members [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 1:00PM EST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH.

