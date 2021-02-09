WW 144: Hunger Wolves – Day 2

The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner stood around, waiting.
“C’mon, where’s my Capitol Coins, sponsors? Winning prizes is my whole thing, so make it rain?”
A figure crept up behind him. “I’ve got a prize for you right here.”
Guy turned around, excitedly, only to suddenly have a Trident pushed straight through him. BOOM
That night, when the anthem of Panem played, the surviving Tributes saw him among the Fallen broadcasted from the ceiling of the Arena.
Dramus18 / The Guy Who Always Gets 1st Prize in Caesar’s Corner is Dead. He was in no alliances, and died with 50 Capitol Coins.
District 1:
Narrowstrife & Admirax
District 2:
Dramus18 & Nate the Lesser
District 3: Hoho & Lindsay
District 4: Louie & Owen
District 5: Forget_it_Jake & Confederatio Delenda Est
District 6: Ralph & Marlowe
District 7: Raven & Side Character
District 8: Emm & Grumproro
District 9: Captain Video & Mr. Plow99
Alliance A – 3 Members
Alliance B — 3 Members
Alliance C – 3 Members
TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 1:00PM EST WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH.