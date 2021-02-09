The Creative Endeavors Thread Is So Happy To See You All

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

The past couple of weeks have seen an unexpected broadening of creative horizons. I participated in one online activity–a Drink and Draw put on by my LCS–tried to participate in another–a sketch session put on by Detroit’s Scarab Club–and was prospectively invited to participate in a showing organized by the former manager of the now-defunct coffeeshop where I’ve shown the last couple of years (at another coffeeshop, this one much more my speed in personality and style).

The Drink and Draw was fun, but beset with problems–my first time using Discord, the organizer forgetting to sign me up for almost the first hour, and more than anything else, perhaps, my general feeling of being at sea in the Drink and Draw “culture”: people showing up in groups and only interacting with each other, work largely based on existing “properties,” and self-conscious personalities who seem more interested in workshopping quirks than drawing. There’s nothing especially wrong with any of this, but the predictability of it happening tends to discourage.

The sketch session was something I’d been meaning to do for some time even before the lockdown; I’ve never actually been to one and, even though my style tends to run in different directions, I doubt it would hurt to at least have some experience with more traditional forms of drawing. While I hemmed and hawed about joining an organization I’d only interact with a few times a year–and given the way the pandemic’s threatened transit links with Detroit, maybe less in future–I might just do it anyway to have this option with greater regularity. In this case, I think I missed the sign-up window as I’d earlier misjudged the conditions. Maybe next time!

Last but not least, the invitation to show at the coffeeshop is especially encouraging. As much as I’ve worried about my creativity this past year (impacted though it was by circumstances outside my control), it feels like I’m still on top of a lot of my goals; I actually sold a painting earlier this year (matching last year, which is more a reassurance that I’m doing work that engages people than something I actually need) and I’ll have shown steadily since 2018. Didn’t see any of this coming this soon when I started painting, and it’s certainly pleasant to consider. My agreement was obviously conditional on pandemic-based precautions (and given that it likely won’t happen until May or June anyway, will hopefully be a more academic point by then), but it was good news regardless.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...