The Vučko Day Thread

Vučko was the official mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics which opened on February 8, 1984; 37 years ago today

Created by Slovene artist Jože Tronec, Vučko the wolf was chosen through a contest run by various Yugoslav newspapers and magazines. He beat out a mountian goat, a weasel, a lamb, a hedgehog, and a snowball to become the mascot of the games

Wolves are prominent in the Dinaric Alps and are common in the folktales of the region. The wolf embodies courage and strength and is a symbol of winter

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...