Dan Harmon’s coming to Fox with a new animated show and it won’t cost you anything to watch it!

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

Fox ANIDOM promotional poster for Winter/Spring 2021, consisting of Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

Adult animation is a new growing trend in television, and not only because of the coronavirus pandemic. And Fox is no stranger to adult cartoons. They were the ones who made the genre popular, with some of the best and popular adult animated shows coming from Fox. Popular shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Family Guy, Futurama, American Dad!, and Bob’s Burgers all originally aired on the Fox network.

And while the reputation of the Fox Animation Domination block has been tarnished with duds like Allen Gregory, Sit Down Shut Up, Bordertown, and the ADHD block, things are looking somewhat better for the network. The block though, has recently made a comeback, starting in the Fall of 2019, and is only growing more. The Fox network has greenlit 5 animated shows within a 2 year period. We first got Bless the Harts and Duncanville last year, both of which have been praised by critics. And this year we got The Great North, which is already getting critical acclaim after only 2 episodes (critics got access to an additional two more, which are airing February 14 and 21). And there is the upcoming Housebroken coming real soon, and an unnamed Dan Harmon show. And while the show hasn’t been given a name quite yet, today, the network has officially announced the premise of Dan Harmon’s untitled show. Dan Harmon is under a broadcast-network only exclusive deal to produce an animated show. The premise of it is here as follows.

“The untitled series is set in mythical ancient Greece. It centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

Voice casting will come very soon, so stay tuned on that. The animation will be done by Bento Box Entertainment, which the Fox Corporation bought in August 2019. Bento Box is most famous for doing the animation for Bob’s Burgers, but they’ve also been working for Netflix to animate Paradise PD and the upcoming Farzar.

In addition the network wants a 2022 debut, so we may be seeing this next year (The Great North debuted a year later than expected). This will be Fox’s first scripted show fully under their ownership. Their other new animated shows are co-owned with Disney’s 20th Television (Bless the Harts, The Great North, Duncanville), Comcast’s Universal Television (Duncanville) and Kapital Entertainment (Housebroken). That means the Fox network will fully fund the cost of production for the series and will also fully own the series.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully-owned scripted property.”

But wait that’s not all, you can also watch this show FOR FREE when it comes out. The network is going to put it on their Tubi service, which is free for everybody. It will also be on FOXNOW and Hulu as well.

Fox ANIDOM promotional poster for Winter/Spring 2021, consisting of Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. ©2021 by Twentieth Television. Bless the Harts and The Great North ©2021 by Twentieth Television and Fox Media LLC.

I’m pretty excited for this. While the premise of a family sounds a little generic, Dan Harmon is one of the best writers in modern comedy. With great shows like Community and Rick and Morty under names, both of which have even gotten Emmy nominations and/or wins, I think he will manage to make this show entertaining and fun. We got Duncanville last year and despite how generic that show is, Amy Poehler and Mike Scully are funny people, and season 1 was pretty solid. And with season 2 in the works, I have faith that the show will really pick up. Season 2 of Duncanville is targeted for a May 2021 debut.

But the question now is, are you excited to see this when it comes out next year? Are you going to watch it? Are you a fan of the Fox animation block? The future for Fox animation looks promising. Now if they can stop greenlighting more shows and focus solely on building the already existing new shows from the ground. Housebroken will also be the first ANIDOM show on the new block to not be about families, so I think those who are looking for a change will look forward to that.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...