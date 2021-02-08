Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 21

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 19 & 20 Results

Group 19:

77.27% Wii Shop Channel Wii Shop Channel Background Music
77.27% The World Ends With You Calling
54.55% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Winter Bliss (Cycerin)
50.00% Super Mario Galaxy Staff Roll
50.00% Eternal Sonata Leap the Precipice
45.45% Final Fantasy XII Symphonic Poem “Hope”
45.45% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
45.45% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Final Decisive Battle
40.91% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar
40.91% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Rising Tower
40.91% Mario Kart DS Waluigi Pinball
36.36% God Hand Yet Oh See Mind
36.36% Aion Forgotten Sorrow
36.36% Odin Sphere Attic Archive Orchestra Version
31.82% No More Heroes Season of the Samurai
31.82% Tomb Raider: Legend Installation
31.82% Radiata Stories PAYA-PAYA
27.27% Valkyria Chronicles Succeeded Wish
27.27% 428 Shibuya Scramble Eggplant
22.73% Super Mario Galaxy A Spooky Sprint
22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Resurrection
22.73% Mega Man ZX Green Grass Gradation
18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Space Athletic
4.55% Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Deep and Hard

We’ve got a pretty impressive tie for first, as both the iconic Wii Shop song and TWEWY’s “Calling” hit 77.27%. Pretty good chance at a top 8 seed here. We also have 3 songs tantalizingly close to the playoffs here at 40.91%, with Ar tonelico II’s “EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar”1, Professor Layton’s “Rising Tower”, and Mario Kart DS’s “Waluigi Pinball” all just on the wrong side of the bubble. Will any of this trio be able to sneak in when all’s said and done or will they have to slum it with all the other rejects?

Speaking of rejects, CoD 4’s “Deep and Hard” has probably the worst score in tournament history? At just 1 vote and 4.55% it’ll sure be hard to top. Many of you enjoyed my explanation of why I appreciate this song, and yet not one of you was brave enough to join me in voting for absolute dogshit. For shame.

Group 20:

58.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Cruisin’
58.33% Persona 3 Burn My Dread
54.17% Persona 3 FES Snow Queen
54.17% Persona 4 Pursuing My True Self
54.17% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Hero!
50.00% Shadow of the Colossus Commandment
50.00% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
45.83% Guilty Gear 2: Overture Useless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna)
45.83% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trial
41.67% Baroque Voice From Abyss
41.67% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Abandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness
37.50% Trails in the Sky SC The Whereabouts of Bonds
33.33% Roblox Main Theme (2006 version)
33.33% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Snow Castle
33.33% The World Ends With You Game Over
33.33% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Sank Memories
29.17% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Dropstone
29.17% Super Paper Mario The Ultimate Show
29.17% Tomb Raider: Anniversary Poseidon’s Theme
29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Target Smash!!
29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Determination of Fight
25.00% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dragon’s Rest
25.00% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha (Fast)
16.67% Kingdom Hearts II Riku

Our old pal Mega Man Battle Network has graced us one last time, still bringing that crunchy GBA goodness. Also lots of Persona; these games have really distinctive soundtracks, so it’s no surprise they’re doing well so far.

Newly Eliminated 2

Spoiler

23.08% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Overdosing Heavenly Bliss
23.08% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Narcissistic Reflection ~ From Eneomaos Machine Tower
23.08% Super Mario Galaxy Major Burrows (Fast)
23.08% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Wand Combat
23.08% Eternal Sonata Underground for Underhand
22.73% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) His World (Theme of Sonic)
22.73% Super Mario Galaxy A Spooky Sprint
22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Resurrection
22.73% Mega Man ZX Green Grass Gradation
22.22% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Into the Dark Night
22.22% Mega Man ZX Advent En-trance Code
22.22% Higurashi When They Cry 2 Fabricated Dream
22.22% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Cosmos (Your Favorite Enemies)
22.22% Phantom Dust Silent Lane
22.22% Shiren the Wanderer Ootsutsukimura (Past)
21.74% Dead Space Entering Zero G
21.74% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Konjikido (Male Voice)
21.74% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Wings of Kynareth
21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Red Stone and Golden Leaves
21.74% Halo 3 Wake Me When You Need Me
21.43% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha
20.83% Super Paper Mario Soft Light
20.83% The Lord of the Rings Online Trollshaws 1
20.83% Dungeons & Dragons Online Ghosts of Perdition 1
20.83% God of War Zeus’ Wrath Divine
20.83% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Cordova Town
20.00% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Burning Legion
20.00% Assassin’s Creed Meditation Begins
20.00% Portal You Can’t Escape, You Know
20.00% Odin Sphere Victory
20.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII The World’s Enemy
19.23% Super Paper Mario Closing Battle
19.23% Afrika Afrika Jambo Jambo
19.23% Super Paper Mario River Twygz Bed
19.23% God of War Song of the Siren / The Challenge of Atlas
19.23% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Tenkukai (Heavenly Realm)
19.23% Phantom Dust Twilight Lane
19.23% Portal 4000 Degrees Kelvin
19.23% Mother 3 Mind of a Thief
18.52% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Howling Fjord
18.18% Final Fantasy XII The Princess’ Vision
18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Space Athletic
17.86% Super Paper Mario World of Nothing
17.86% DJMax Trilogy Bye Bye LOVE -Nu Juzz Mix- (3rd Coast)
17.39% The Lord of the Rings Online Elder Days
17.39% Dead Rising Mall Music 4
16.67% Kingdom Hearts II Riku
4.55% Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Deep and Hard

Current Bubble: 23.08%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

We keep having strong groups, which keeps pushing that projected bubble higher. Not necessarily a bad problem to have, of course.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific