Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 21

Group 19:

77.27% Wii Shop Channel Wii Shop Channel Background Music 77.27% The World Ends With You Calling 54.55% Castle Crashers (Xbox 360) Winter Bliss (Cycerin) 50.00% Super Mario Galaxy Staff Roll 50.00% Eternal Sonata Leap the Precipice 45.45% Final Fantasy XII Symphonic Poem “Hope” 45.45% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Surge of Power! (Boss Theme) 45.45% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon The Final Decisive Battle 40.91% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar 40.91% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Rising Tower 40.91% Mario Kart DS Waluigi Pinball 36.36% God Hand Yet Oh See Mind 36.36% Aion Forgotten Sorrow 36.36% Odin Sphere Attic Archive Orchestra Version 31.82% No More Heroes Season of the Samurai 31.82% Tomb Raider: Legend Installation 31.82% Radiata Stories PAYA-PAYA 27.27% Valkyria Chronicles Succeeded Wish 27.27% 428 Shibuya Scramble Eggplant 22.73% Super Mario Galaxy A Spooky Sprint 22.73% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Resurrection 22.73% Mega Man ZX Green Grass Gradation 18.18% Super Mario Galaxy Space Athletic 4.55% Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Deep and Hard

We’ve got a pretty impressive tie for first, as both the iconic Wii Shop song and TWEWY’s “Calling” hit 77.27%. Pretty good chance at a top 8 seed here. We also have 3 songs tantalizingly close to the playoffs here at 40.91%, with Ar tonelico II’s “EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar” , Professor Layton’s “Rising Tower”, and Mario Kart DS’s “Waluigi Pinball” all just on the wrong side of the bubble. Will any of this trio be able to sneak in when all’s said and done or will they have to slum it with all the other rejects?

Speaking of rejects, CoD 4’s “Deep and Hard” has probably the worst score in tournament history? At just 1 vote and 4.55% it’ll sure be hard to top. Many of you enjoyed my explanation of why I appreciate this song, and yet not one of you was brave enough to join me in voting for absolute dogshit. For shame.

Group 20:

58.33% Super Smash Bros. Brawl K.K. Cruisin’ 58.33% Persona 3 Burn My Dread 54.17% Persona 3 FES Snow Queen 54.17% Persona 4 Pursuing My True Self 54.17% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Hero! 50.00% Shadow of the Colossus Commandment 50.00% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~ 45.83% Guilty Gear 2: Overture Useless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna) 45.83% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trial 41.67% Baroque Voice From Abyss 41.67% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Abandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness 37.50% Trails in the Sky SC The Whereabouts of Bonds 33.33% Roblox Main Theme (2006 version) 33.33% Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Snow Castle 33.33% The World Ends With You Game Over 33.33% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Sank Memories 29.17% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Dropstone 29.17% Super Paper Mario The Ultimate Show 29.17% Tomb Raider: Anniversary Poseidon’s Theme 29.17% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Target Smash!! 29.17% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Determination of Fight 25.00% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dragon’s Rest 25.00% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha (Fast) 16.67% Kingdom Hearts II Riku

Our old pal Mega Man Battle Network has graced us one last time, still bringing that crunchy GBA goodness. Also lots of Persona; these games have really distinctive soundtracks, so it’s no surprise they’re doing well so far.

