Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 21

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 19 & 20 Results
Group 19:
|77.27%
|Wii Shop Channel
|Wii Shop Channel Background Music
|77.27%
|The World Ends With You
|Calling
|54.55%
|Castle Crashers (Xbox 360)
|Winter Bliss (Cycerin)
|50.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Staff Roll
|50.00%
|Eternal Sonata
|Leap the Precipice
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Symphonic Poem “Hope”
|45.45%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Surge of Power! (Boss Theme)
|45.45%
|Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon
|The Final Decisive Battle
|40.91%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar
|40.91%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Rising Tower
|40.91%
|Mario Kart DS
|Waluigi Pinball
|36.36%
|God Hand
|Yet Oh See Mind
|36.36%
|Aion
|Forgotten Sorrow
|36.36%
|Odin Sphere
|Attic Archive Orchestra Version
|31.82%
|No More Heroes
|Season of the Samurai
|31.82%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Installation
|31.82%
|Radiata Stories
|PAYA-PAYA
|27.27%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Succeeded Wish
|27.27%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Eggplant
|22.73%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|A Spooky Sprint
|22.73%
|Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
|Resurrection
|22.73%
|Mega Man ZX
|Green Grass Gradation
|18.18%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Athletic
|4.55%
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Deep and Hard
We’ve got a pretty impressive tie for first, as both the iconic Wii Shop song and TWEWY’s “Calling” hit 77.27%. Pretty good chance at a top 8 seed here. We also have 3 songs tantalizingly close to the playoffs here at 40.91%, with Ar tonelico II’s “EXEC_over.METHOD_SUBLIMATION/.~ee wassa sos yehar”1, Professor Layton’s “Rising Tower”, and Mario Kart DS’s “Waluigi Pinball” all just on the wrong side of the bubble. Will any of this trio be able to sneak in when all’s said and done or will they have to slum it with all the other rejects?
Speaking of rejects, CoD 4’s “Deep and Hard” has probably the worst score in tournament history? At just 1 vote and 4.55% it’ll sure be hard to top. Many of you enjoyed my explanation of why I appreciate this song, and yet not one of you was brave enough to join me in voting for absolute dogshit. For shame.
Group 20:
|58.33%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|K.K. Cruisin’
|58.33%
|Persona 3
|Burn My Dread
|54.17%
|Persona 3 FES
|Snow Queen
|54.17%
|Persona 4
|Pursuing My True Self
|54.17%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Hero!
|50.00%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Commandment
|50.00%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Chanting the Moon ~Tsukikanade~
|45.83%
|Guilty Gear 2: Overture
|Useless as a Lantern at Noon (Izuna)
|45.83%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Trial
|41.67%
|Baroque
|Voice From Abyss
|41.67%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Abandoned Castle- The Curse of Darkness
|37.50%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|The Whereabouts of Bonds
|33.33%
|Roblox
|Main Theme (2006 version)
|33.33%
|Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
|Snow Castle
|33.33%
|The World Ends With You
|Game Over
|33.33%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Sank Memories
|29.17%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Dropstone
|29.17%
|Super Paper Mario
|The Ultimate Show
|29.17%
|Tomb Raider: Anniversary
|Poseidon’s Theme
|29.17%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Target Smash!!
|29.17%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Determination of Fight
|25.00%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Dragon’s Rest
|25.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Dino Piranha (Fast)
|16.67%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Riku
Our old pal Mega Man Battle Network has graced us one last time, still bringing that crunchy GBA goodness. Also lots of Persona; these games have really distinctive soundtracks, so it’s no surprise they’re doing well so far.
Newly Eliminated 2
|23.08%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Overdosing Heavenly Bliss
|23.08%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Narcissistic Reflection ~ From Eneomaos Machine Tower
|23.08%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Major Burrows (Fast)
|23.08%
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Wand Combat
|23.08%
|Eternal Sonata
|Underground for Underhand
|22.73%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|His World (Theme of Sonic)
|22.73%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|A Spooky Sprint
|22.73%
|Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection
|Resurrection
|22.73%
|Mega Man ZX
|Green Grass Gradation
|22.22%
|Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow
|Into the Dark Night
|22.22%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|En-trance Code
|22.22%
|Higurashi When They Cry 2
|Fabricated Dream
|22.22%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|Cosmos (Your Favorite Enemies)
|22.22%
|Phantom Dust
|Silent Lane
|22.22%
|Shiren the Wanderer
|Ootsutsukimura (Past)
|21.74%
|Dead Space
|Entering Zero G
|21.74%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Konjikido (Male Voice)
|21.74%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Wings of Kynareth
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Red Stone and Golden Leaves
|21.74%
|Halo 3
|Wake Me When You Need Me
|21.43%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Dino Piranha
|20.83%
|Super Paper Mario
|Soft Light
|20.83%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Trollshaws 1
|20.83%
|Dungeons & Dragons Online
|Ghosts of Perdition 1
|20.83%
|God of War
|Zeus’ Wrath Divine
|20.83%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Cordova Town
|20.00%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|The Burning Legion
|20.00%
|Assassin’s Creed
|Meditation Begins
|20.00%
|Portal
|You Can’t Escape, You Know
|20.00%
|Odin Sphere
|Victory
|20.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|The World’s Enemy
|19.23%
|Super Paper Mario
|Closing Battle
|19.23%
|Afrika
|Afrika Jambo Jambo
|19.23%
|Super Paper Mario
|River Twygz Bed
|19.23%
|God of War
|Song of the Siren / The Challenge of Atlas
|19.23%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Tenkukai (Heavenly Realm)
|19.23%
|Phantom Dust
|Twilight Lane
|19.23%
|Portal
|4000 Degrees Kelvin
|19.23%
|Mother 3
|Mind of a Thief
|18.52%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Howling Fjord
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Princess’ Vision
|18.18%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Athletic
|17.86%
|Super Paper Mario
|World of Nothing
|17.86%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Bye Bye LOVE -Nu Juzz Mix- (3rd Coast)
|17.39%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Elder Days
|17.39%
|Dead Rising
|Mall Music 4
|16.67%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Riku
|4.55%
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Deep and Hard
Current Bubble: 23.08%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
We keep having strong groups, which keeps pushing that projected bubble higher. Not necessarily a bad problem to have, of course.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Tuesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 21 is open until Tuesday February 9th at 10:00PM Pacific