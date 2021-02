Charles Dickens was born on February 7, 1812. Some people hate his works by way of being forced to study them in high school (or other school levels); but enough people love his works that they’ve been adapted and readapted. Especially A Christmas Carol.

A gallery of Dickens adaptations for your perusal:

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Little Dorrit, A Tale of Two Cities, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Great Expectations, Oliver!

