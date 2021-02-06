The Weekend Politics Thread Has Been Removed From Its Committee Assignments

There was a lot of talk about unity in the weeks following former President Donald Trump’s incitement of violence on the U.S. Capitol building. Wouldn’t it just be splendid if we could all come together, join hands, and work for the common good?

That hasn’t happened. It was never going to.

Just this week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Green was removed from all her Committee Assignments (but don’t worry; she woke up laughing about it). Next week, Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate. Republicans will no doubt try to continue spinning these things as examples of Democrats being divisive and unreasonable. But we all know the root of division between Republicans and Democrats goes back a lot further than the attack on the Capital.

That a significant portion of the Republican base does not, in fact, want to see a unified country is the very reason they chose Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2016. “People are too P.C. these days,” they’d said. Reasonable attempts to debate them would inevitably be met with responses like, “Oh, somebody’s triggered.” As to their feelings about then Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, well….I believe they may have had a chant devoted to her.

With Trump’s election, such bad behavior only escalated. Greene is the most prominent example in Congress of what the Trumpist ethos has wrought, but she’s not alone. Just this week, new Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina suggested Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s account of the attack on the Capital was an exaggeration meant to score cheap political points.

A mere eleven Republicans in the House joined Democrats in voting to strip Greene of her Committee assignments. A mere ten Republicans voted to impeach Trump last month. This is not a group that really wants unity with Democrats. They are a group desperately hoping to avoid responsibility for their ongoing misbehavior.

“Because if it weren’t for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn’t be standing here today and you couldn’t point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday in response to her removal vote. Yes, Marjorie. The posts you liked calling for violence against Nancy Pelosi and others. No one would be able to point a finger at the things you did if you hadn’t done them. That’s how consequences work.

Will our former President see consequences for his misdeeds? The chances aren’t looking good. It would require 17 Republicans to join Democrats in voting for a conviction. And Democrats and Republicans aren’t exactly at a point where they are likely to come together, join hands and work for the common good.

I’m exhausted. Anyone know where I can find a good pillow? I couldn’t find anything on twitter.

Enjoy your weekend! Do not threaten anyone with violence because we are better than some of our Congressional Representatives are.

