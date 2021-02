In 2004, a fossilized fish showing many tetrapod (four-legged) charcteristics was discovered in Nunavut, Canada. Named Tiktaalik (“Freshwater fish”) by local Inuit elders, it was/is believed to be a snapshot of the transition of life evolving to walk on land circa 375 million years ago. Since then, possible evidence of pre-Tiktaalik tetrapods have been found in the Holy Cross Mountains of Poland, but it remains disputed. Anyways I just think tiktaalik is neat.

