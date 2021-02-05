Job Rants Thread – 2/4/2021 – Working From Home XLVII: Sleepless

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

It’s 3:30 AM and I’m tired. I’m tired because, right after I clocked out, I stretched out on my bed to rest my back and read a bit, and ended up falling asleep fir several hours. I ended up falling asleep for several hours because my internal clock is all messed up. My internal clock is all messed up from having no real sense of continuity due to working from home, and only sparingly going outside for almost a year now.

And so, I remain tired. And so, that’s all I have to say.

Actually, no; sorry. I wanted to first offer a belated congratulations to some of our regulars who, in the past few weeks, have posted about being able to get back on the employment horse after a long absence. You’re all amazing, I wish you nothing but the best, and I hope it all goes well.

Okay; now, I’m done.

As ever. have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Time is but an illusion, but sleep is sadly very real.

