Friday New Music 2/5

Hey! It’s Friday! I’m rushing! All I see quick is Sun June which should be nice!
Here’s a full(er) list from Consequence of Sound – tell me what you’re excited for, what’s missing, what’s good, what’s bad, anything! Enjoy!:
— 3 dreAms neVer Dreamt – Another Vivid Detail
— 45 Adapters – Now Or Never EP
— A.J. Croce – By Request
— Aaron Lee Tasjan – Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
— Adam Gibbons – Here We Go! EP
— ÂGE ⱡ TOTAL – ÂGE ⱡ TOTAL
— Aliceissleeping – Completely Fine
— Alice Petz – There’s No Way To Be Entirely Sure
— Alkerdeel – Slonk
— Andrew Martin (of Mandolin Orange) – Witching Hour
— Angelus Apatrida – Angelus Apatrida
— Apollo LTD – Nothing is Ordinary, Everything is Beautiful
— Archie Shepp and Jason Moran – Let My People Go
— Basilica – Basilica
— Black Country, New Road – For the first time
— The Black Queen – Fever Daydream (Reissue)
— Bob Marley – Songs of Freedom: The Island Years
— Boozewa – First Contact EP
— The Boys With The Perpetual Nervousness – Songs From Another Life
— Calvin Keys – Shawn-Neeq (Reissue)
— Cardioid – Crystal Lattice Lullabies EP
— Colossus – Degenesis
— Coma World – Coma World
— Cyrrca – Cyrrca
— Danny Kroha (of The Gories) – Detroit Blues
— Deacon Blue – Riding On The Tide Of Love
— Deception – The Mire
— The Deep West – California Flowers EP
— Det Jordiska – Grisarnas År
— Digital Eulogy – Cemetary Flowers EP
— Dusty Springfield – The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
— Dylan Dunlap – Soldier On EP
— Editrix – Tell Me I’m Bad
— Ezinma – Classical Bae EP
— Femi Kuti and Made Kuti – Legacy+
— Guy Blakeslee (of The Entrance Band) – Postcards From the Edge
— Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight
— Hayley Williams – FLOWERS for VASES / descansos
— Hounds – Cattle In The Sky
— Infinite X – Infinite X (Reissue)
— J Dilla – Welcome 2 Detroit – The 20th Anniversary Edition
— Jane Birkin – Oh! Pardon tu dormais…
— Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler – brent ii EP
— Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay
— Joey Wang – Nite Creatures – Deluxe Edition
— John Carpenter – Lost Themes III
— John-Paul Jones Group
— Julietta – Levitate EP
— K Michelle Dubois – The Fever Returns
— Keegan Dewitt – Little Fish (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Komatsu – Rose Of Jericho
— Longstocking – Once Upon a Time Called Now (Reissue)
— Longstocking – Singles and Demos: 1994-1998
— Lutto Lento – Legendo
— Malacoda – Crawling Chaos EP
— Mariel Roberts – Armament
— Melting Mallows – Something Sweet
— Miguel Rios – Slaughterhouse Road
— Miss Grit – Imposter EP
— Nana Yamato – Before Sunrise
— Nancy Sinatra – Nancy Sinatra: Start Walkin’ 1965-1976
— Nick Schofield – Glass Gallery
— Nick Ward – Everything I Wish I Told You EP
— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl
— Norma Tanega – Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog (Reissue)
— Nubiyan Twist – Freedom Tales
— Octo Octa – She’s Calling EP
— Odette – Herald
— Oh Ok – The Complete Reissue
— ORCumentary – Fully ORChestrated
— Parker Woodland – The World’s On Fire (And We Still Fall In Love) EP
— Peace Chord – Peace Chord
— Pharmakos – Destroy The System
— Pooh Shiesty – Shiesty Season
— Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound
— Psychedelic Sangha – Sounds from the Bardo, Vol. II (Live from Judson Memorial Church)
— Puma Blue – In Praise Of Shadows
— Rack & Gridfailure – The Sun Exploded
— Record Thieves – Wasting Time (Vinyl Release)
— Rhea Butcher – Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootleg
— Ribbons – Total Loss EP
— Rick Margitza – Sacred Hearts
— Ricky Banda – Niwanji Walwa Amwishyo (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rod Abernethy – Normal Isn’t Normal Anymore
— Rough Dreams – From the Graves of Better Days EP
— Roy Montgomery – Island of Lost Souls
— Rudolph Johnson – Spring Rain (Reissue)
— Ryan Allen – What A Rip
— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Me and Ennui Are Friends, Baby
— Sarin – You Can’t Go Back
— Sea Sleeper – Nostophobia
— Sensible Antenna – Sensible Antenna
— Shovels & Rope – Busted Jukebox, Volume 3
— Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough
— The Staves – Good Woman
— Sturle Dagsland – Sturle Dagsland
— Sun June – Somewhere
— Taylor Ashton – Romanticize EP
— Tele Novella – Merlynn Bell
— Todd La Torre (of Queensrÿche) – Rejoice in the Suffering
— Transatlantic – The Absolute Universe
— TV Priest – Uppers
— Uncle Walt’s Band – Recorded Live at Waterloo Ice House
— Various Artists – A Benefit For Equality Vol. 1
— Various Artists – Allen Ginsburg’s The Fall of America – A 50th Anniversary Musical Tribute (Digital Release)
— Various Artists – Saturday Night: South African Disco Pop Hits 1981-1987
— Walking Papers – The Light Below
— The Weather Station – Ignorance
— The Weeknd – The Highlights
— White Nights – Solanaceae
— Woobly (Jon Leidecker) – Popular Monitress
— Yumi Zouma – EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yumi Zouma – EP II (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yumi Zouma – EP III (Vinyl Reissue)
— Zadar – The Upstairs Room
— Zebadiah Crowe – Lych Milk