Friday New Music 2/5

Hey! It’s Friday! I’m rushing! All I see quick is Sun June which should be nice!

Here’s a full(er) list from Consequence of Sound – tell me what you’re excited for, what’s missing, what’s good, what’s bad, anything! Enjoy!:

— 3 dreAms neVer Dreamt – Another Vivid Detail

— 45 Adapters – Now Or Never EP

— A.J. Croce – By Request

— Aaron Lee Tasjan – Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

— Adam Gibbons – Here We Go! EP

— ÂGE ⱡ TOTAL – ÂGE ⱡ TOTAL

— Aliceissleeping – Completely Fine

— Alice Petz – There’s No Way To Be Entirely Sure

— Alkerdeel – Slonk

— Andrew Martin (of Mandolin Orange) – Witching Hour

— Angelus Apatrida – Angelus Apatrida

— Apollo LTD – Nothing is Ordinary, Everything is Beautiful

— Archie Shepp and Jason Moran – Let My People Go

— Basilica – Basilica

— Black Country, New Road – For the first time

— The Black Queen – Fever Daydream (Reissue)

— Bob Marley – Songs of Freedom: The Island Years

— Boozewa – First Contact EP

— The Boys With The Perpetual Nervousness – Songs From Another Life

— Calvin Keys – Shawn-Neeq (Reissue)

— Cardioid – Crystal Lattice Lullabies EP

— Colossus – Degenesis

— Coma World – Coma World

— Cyrrca – Cyrrca

— Danny Kroha (of The Gories) – Detroit Blues

— Deacon Blue – Riding On The Tide Of Love

— Deception – The Mire

— The Deep West – California Flowers EP

— Det Jordiska – Grisarnas År

— Digital Eulogy – Cemetary Flowers EP

— Dusty Springfield – The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971

— Dylan Dunlap – Soldier On EP

— Editrix – Tell Me I’m Bad

— Ezinma – Classical Bae EP

— Femi Kuti and Made Kuti – Legacy+

— Guy Blakeslee (of The Entrance Band) – Postcards From the Edge

— Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight

— Hayley Williams – FLOWERS for VASES / descansos

— Hounds – Cattle In The Sky

— Infinite X – Infinite X (Reissue)

— J Dilla – Welcome 2 Detroit – The 20th Anniversary Edition

— Jane Birkin – Oh! Pardon tu dormais…

— Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler – brent ii EP

— Jimi Somewhere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

— Joey Wang – Nite Creatures – Deluxe Edition

— John Carpenter – Lost Themes III

— John-Paul Jones Group

— Julietta – Levitate EP

— K Michelle Dubois – The Fever Returns

— Keegan Dewitt – Little Fish (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Komatsu – Rose Of Jericho

— Longstocking – Once Upon a Time Called Now (Reissue)

— Longstocking – Singles and Demos: 1994-1998

— Lutto Lento – Legendo

— Malacoda – Crawling Chaos EP

— Mariel Roberts – Armament

— Melting Mallows – Something Sweet

— Miguel Rios – Slaughterhouse Road

— Miss Grit – Imposter EP

— Nana Yamato – Before Sunrise

— Nancy Sinatra – Nancy Sinatra: Start Walkin’ 1965-1976

— Nick Schofield – Glass Gallery

— Nick Ward – Everything I Wish I Told You EP

— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl

— Norma Tanega – Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog (Reissue)

— Nubiyan Twist – Freedom Tales

— Octo Octa – She’s Calling EP

— Odette – Herald

— Oh Ok – The Complete Reissue

— ORCumentary – Fully ORChestrated

— Parker Woodland – The World’s On Fire (And We Still Fall In Love) EP

— Peace Chord – Peace Chord

— Pharmakos – Destroy The System

— Pooh Shiesty – Shiesty Season

— Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound

— Psychedelic Sangha – Sounds from the Bardo, Vol. II (Live from Judson Memorial Church)

— Puma Blue – In Praise Of Shadows

— Rack & Gridfailure – The Sun Exploded

— Record Thieves – Wasting Time (Vinyl Release)

— Rhea Butcher – Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootleg

— Ribbons – Total Loss EP

— Rick Margitza – Sacred Hearts

— Ricky Banda – Niwanji Walwa Amwishyo (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rod Abernethy – Normal Isn’t Normal Anymore

— Rough Dreams – From the Graves of Better Days EP

— Roy Montgomery – Island of Lost Souls

— Rudolph Johnson – Spring Rain (Reissue)

— Ryan Allen – What A Rip

— Sarah Mary Chadwick – Me and Ennui Are Friends, Baby

— Sarin – You Can’t Go Back

— Sea Sleeper – Nostophobia

— Sensible Antenna – Sensible Antenna

— Shovels & Rope – Busted Jukebox, Volume 3

— Smith & Burrows – Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough

— The Staves – Good Woman

— Sturle Dagsland – Sturle Dagsland

— Sun June – Somewhere

— Taylor Ashton – Romanticize EP

— Tele Novella – Merlynn Bell

— Todd La Torre (of Queensrÿche) – Rejoice in the Suffering

— Transatlantic – The Absolute Universe

— TV Priest – Uppers

— Uncle Walt’s Band – Recorded Live at Waterloo Ice House

— Various Artists – A Benefit For Equality Vol. 1

— Various Artists – Allen Ginsburg’s The Fall of America – A 50th Anniversary Musical Tribute (Digital Release)

— Various Artists – Saturday Night: South African Disco Pop Hits 1981-1987

— Walking Papers – The Light Below

— The Weather Station – Ignorance

— The Weeknd – The Highlights

— White Nights – Solanaceae

— Woobly (Jon Leidecker) – Popular Monitress

— Yumi Zouma – EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yumi Zouma – EP II (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yumi Zouma – EP III (Vinyl Reissue)

— Zadar – The Upstairs Room

— Zebadiah Crowe – Lych Milk

