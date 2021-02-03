Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 3, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I know what you’re all thinking: “A Fruits Basket header image two weeks in a row? Grumproro must be stopped!” But this time it’s special. A special edition, in fact! Last week I acquired the Limited Edition of Season Two (Part One) of Fruits Basket, and I was so impressed with the packaging and fun extras they included this time that I started to wonder if you all have any collector’s editions with cool stuff too. I don’t have a lot of anime/manga collections (it’s something I only recently started having money to invest in) but that is my Fruits Basket collection on display in the header image there. As you can see, the new Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD sets come with some pretty great stuff! I originally only purchased the Limited Edition set to get the zodiac figurines, but the art cards were a pretty sweet addition too. And this time they also included an amazing, and very sturdy, box in addition to the figurines and art!

The only other collector’s edition I own is the manga pictured in the header. It was the first time I ever bought something I already owned. They were just so pretty, I couldn’t help myself. But enough about me and my Fruits Basket obsession, what about you all? Do you have any prized editions of your favorite anime/manga? Or are there any you really want and hope to own some day? And I promise, next week the header image won’t have anything to do with Fruits Basket. Probably.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

