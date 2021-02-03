Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 18

Group 16 Results:

54.17% Baten Kaitos Origins Iconoclasm
50.00% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PURGER/.#Misha extracting
50.00% Ys Origin Beyond the Beginning
45.83% Wii Sports Golf (Results)
45.83% Mirror’s Edge Still Alive
37.50% Shadow of the Colossus Resurrection
37.50% Castlevania: Dracula X chronicles Divine Bloodlines
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Town Where the Lights Went Out
33.33% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Tree of Judgement (JudgeTree Comp – JudgeMan’s Stage)
33.33% No More Heroes N.M.H.
29.17% Rhythm Tengoku Toss Boys
29.17% Shadow the Hedgehog E.G.G.M.A.N. [Doc. Robeatnic Mix]
29.17% God Hand Sweet Nightmare
25.00% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Maybe Tomorrow ~ Ending Medley
25.00% Broken Sword: The Angel of Death Aria Martino
25.00% Mega Man ZX Advent Brimstone (Control Center – Queenbee the Hymenopteroid’s Stage)
20.83% Super Paper Mario Soft Light
20.83% The Lord of the Rings Online Trollshaws 1
20.83% Dungeons & Dragons Online Ghosts of Perdition 1
20.83% God of War Zeus’ Wrath Divine
20.83% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Cordova Town
16.67% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Elevator Speed Kill
12.50% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Porky’s Theme
8.33% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Burning Ambition

A lighter group, with only 5 songs clearing 40%. This group does include that other “Still Alive”; with a little luck in seeding, might we see the ultimate showdown?

Also, we’ve officially made it through 384 songs! Starting tomorrow we’ll start officially eliminating songs from contention; buckle up baby, because this tournament’s a non-stop thrill ride!

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Thursday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 19 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Thursday February 4th at 10:00PM Pacific