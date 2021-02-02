Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (2/2)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! Your weekly discussion to discuss movies you’ve seen, and to give and get recommendations from fellow cinema lovers.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite end credits sequence?

The movies over, the credits roll, and it’s time to go home. But what if the movie doesn’t end?

Plenty of films have footage that keep airing even as the credits flash on screen.

Sometimes it’s a chance to do something goofy, like having Tom Cruise in heavy make-up doing a dance. It’s silly, but it lets us see a character who was only on screen for a few minutes.

Jackie Chan’s movies famously have behind the scenes sequences where you see him fail and get injured doing multiple stunts. It helps you appreciate how seamless the stunts were in the movie even more. Jackie Chan jumping through the rungs in the ladder? That really him! And it HURTS.

Perhaps the end credits contain an epilogue. One of my favorites is Super 8, where we see the movie that the kids were shooting while the credits scroll on the right hand side.

Pixar has some fantastic ones, providing snippets of the story after the main movie has ended. Up shows Carl’s new lease on life. Wall-E shows humanity and the robots working together to create a new society on Earth.

Though my favorite may be Avengers: Endgame, where —- after an already great montage of the other cast members —- the main Avengers were displayed in silhouette with their signatures. It’s like a theatrical curtain call. It’s incredible, and it never feel this deserved again.

Next week: blaxploitation

NOTE: this is usually where I post links to reviews folks have written this week, but WordPress keeps crashing when I post custom blocks. Hopefully this gets sorted out by next week. Curse me for trying to be hip and with it with WordPress blocks!

