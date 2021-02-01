Weekly Games Thread is Facing What Could Have Been

Don’t worry, it’s much more self-serving than the melancholy it sounds like.

What games are you playing and whaddya think of them? But also…

Lovely Bones just bought a PS2 as her compromised way of trying to catch up on the several generations of Sony I missed out on, much like I’d previously been doing with Nintendo via my Wii and Wii U. So she, I, am here to ask about Sony associated and exclusive titles, especially PS2 specific stuff, that you all can recommend. I compiled my own list ages ago but I really value y’all’s perspective and hope I’ll be encouraged to consider stuff that I totally overlooked.

