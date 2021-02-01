Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Feb. 1

Here are today’s contestants:

Steve, a retired police department information supervisor, has a piano-playing cat;

Allie, a biomedical engineer, helps improve health care around the world; and

Zach, an attorney, has been on a classic movie-watching binge. Zach is a six-day champ with winnings of $124,871.

Low-scoring affair in which Zach gave up the lead by missing DD2, but got it back when Allie missed DD3, so Zach led into FJ with $9,700 vs. $6,000 for Steve and $3,400 for Allie.

DD1 – $600 – A CATEGORY OF 2 CITIES – It’s about 800 miles from South Africa’s executive capital of Pretoria to this legislative capital on the southwest coast (Steve won $400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – FAMOUS AMERICANS – His work on game theory earned him the 1994 Nobel Prize, which he shared with John C. Harsanyi & Reinhard Selten (Zach lost $3,500 from his score of $8,800 vs. $6,000 for Allie.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THAT TITLE HAS A TITLE – James Clavell set “Tai-Pan” in China; this 1975 novel of his is set in Japan in 1600 (Allie lost $5,000 from her total of $7,600 vs. $5,300 for Zach.)

FJ – SCIENCE WORDS – This word used to denote an irreversible dispersion of energy was coined in the 1860s to sound a bit like “energy”

Steve and Allie were correct on FJ. Steve added $4,000 to win with $10,000, and Zach will return for the Tournament of Champions that follows the next one.

That’s before our time: No one knew the actress who played TV’s “Rhoda” was Valerie Harper.

Ken’s corner: Jennings informed us that in terms of tine passed from beginning to end, Zach’s run as champ is the longest in the show’s history, even longer than Ken’s. Also, I hope Ken’s encouragement to watch “Lawrence of Arabia” is taken to heart by prospective contestants, as in recent years we’ve had too many misses to clues about the man and that classic film.

On a personal note: I can’t recall being more surprised and delighted by a category reveal than THE 1971 EMMY AWARDS, so naturally those were the last three clues selected.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Cape Town? DD2 – Who was Nash? DD3 – What is “Shogun”? FJ – What is entropy?

