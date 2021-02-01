February TV Preview – Network and Cable (Now With 3 Extra The Rocks)

CBS

The Equalizer

Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is “The Equalizer” — an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Starring: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg

Premieres February 7th

Clarice

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Starring: Rebecca Breeds, Devyn A. Tyler, Lucca De Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Marnee Carpenter, Jayne Atkinson, Shawn Doyle, Tim Guinee, Douglas Smith

Quick Thoughts: On one hand Jenny Lumet is the co-creator here and I do love me some Jenny Lumet. Clarice Starling is an incredible character who gets overshadowed in pop culture by such a magnetic villain and it’s nice that she gets something that focuses on her. On the other hand, this kinda reads like “what if Hannibal but basic?”

Premieres February 11th

NBC

Kenan

Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show, struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law and his brother/manager/house guest.

Starring: Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Kimrie Lewis

Quick Thoughts: I’ve been watching Kenan Thompson on my television since I was kid and that’s pretty incredible. It feels like we all collectively realized that he was an underrated performer who deserves all the laurels and opportunities he’s finally getting. Not entirely sure about this trailer though…

Premieres February 16th

Young Rock

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Uli Latukefu, Bradley Constant, Adrian Groulx, Ana Tuisila, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui

Quick Thoughts: This show is probably going to be a lot weirder and better than you think. For one thing, there are four The Rocks in four different time periods in this. One of them features actual Dwayne Johnson as he runs for president. Which I would normally be wary of but this show was co-created by Nahnatchka Khan. She created Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and Fresh Off the Boat. She wrote and directed Always Be My Maybe. I wanna see The Rock presidential race as seen through the eyes of the woman who gave us the Sparkle Time Beauty Horse monologue and this:

Premieres February 16th

The Widower

The Widower goes behind the scenes of one of the country’s most confounding murder investigations, revealing a tale of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real-time. The riveting docuseries features unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with Dateline’s cameras.

Quick Thoughts: Here’s something. Through the cursory amount of research I’ve done, I can find absolutely no details of the case they are covering here. Just a lot of vague words about things possibly happening that are evil and also Dateline is there.

Premieres February 18th

Fox

Cherries Wild

This all-new, first-of-its-kind, high-stakes and fast-paced half-hour game show features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay, during which a team of two contestants tries to “solve the slots” in the hope of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, contestants spin the reels on the enormous, three-story tall slot machine in an attempt to capture all five wild cherries and win the ultimate prize.

Starring: Jason Biggs

Premieres February 14th

The CW

Superman & Lois

After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.

Starring: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh, Wolé Parks

Quick Thoughts: Tyler Hoechlin is 33 fucking years old. That werewolf high school show he was in ended four years ago. I just…STOP CASTING PEOPLE IN THEIR 30s AS PARENTS OF TEENAGERS. I’M GOING TO WATCH IT BUT I REMAIN DEEPLY STROPPY AND VEXED ABOUT THIS DECISION.

TruTV

Fast Foodies

Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast food dish. From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.

Premieres February 4th

CNN

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

The series follows Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines. Viewers will go along with him as he enjoys the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan, the crispy tenderness of bistecca alla fiorentina, the perfect classic ragu alla bolognese and the world’s best pizza in Naples. Tucci comes prepared with a bottomless appetite for it all, showing us how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which you can glimpse Italy’s history and culture.

Premieres February 14th

VH1

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop

Love & Hip Hop cast members from New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami gather to celebrate Black joy and discuss important social issues — and of course, turn up.

Premieres February 8th

HBO

The Investigation

Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of young Swedish journalist Kim Wall, which made headlines around the world as “the submarine case”, this limited drama series follows the team of investigators and divers who worked tirelessly for six months in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles to gather evidence and bring justice for Wall’s family.

Starring: Søren Malling, Pilou Asbæk, Pernilla August, Rolf Lassgård

Premieres February 1st

Showtime

This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine’s mastery of social media.

Premieres February 21st

Starz

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today.

Premieres February 14th

