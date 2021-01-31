Let’s Talk Arrowverse – Seriously, Gotham, No More Public Gatherings

This past week gave us the second episode of Batwoman Season 2, “Prior Criminal History”, where a crowd of pro-Batwoman protestors are attacked by an army of psychotic, poisonous bats. I was going to say you’d think the people of Gotham City would know better than to hold large public gatherings; when has such an event ever not been attacked by supervillains? But if the past year has taught us anything, it’s that no threat of horrible death will keep people from gathering in large, maskless crowds.

How’d filming that crowd scene work under Covid restrictions, anyway?

I’m also curious if anyone besides Team Bat is aware that Alice was behind the bat rampage. ‘Cause if not, some random new person in a Batsuit showing up, telling everyone they’re in danger, followed immediately by a colony of deadly bats attacking people? I feel like Ryan’s gonna get blamed for this, is what I’m saying.

We also got a trailer for the fourth and final season of Black Lightning. Check it out here:

Question of the Week: What are your favorite supervillain schemes in the Arrowverse?

