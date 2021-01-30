The Night Thread Excavates the Space We Left Behind

“Design Your Own Container Garden” is a Mountain Goats song from the “See America Right” single. It’s a devastating, vulnerable downtempo track about looking back at the past you gave up and realizing you can never have it back.
I took to the highway, went out to Pico-Crenshaw
Old friends, old friends
I took to the highway, the highway took to me
Like a second skin
Rolled around in the evening, circling like a buzzard
Trouble in mind
Excavating the space we left behind
Yes I took trinkets with me, left them by the crater
Here ghosts, old ghosts
Smelled all the chlorine, I took the low road
Where the light was just right
Crawled around in the glowing, all-embracing wreckage
Sunburned and snow-blind
Excavating the space we left behind