The Night Thread Excavates the Space We Left Behind

“Design Your Own Container Garden” is a Mountain Goats song from the “See America Right” single. It’s a devastating, vulnerable downtempo track about looking back at the past you gave up and realizing you can never have it back.

I took to the highway, went out to Pico-Crenshaw

Old friends, old friends

I took to the highway, the highway took to me

Like a second skin

Rolled around in the evening, circling like a buzzard

Trouble in mind

Excavating the space we left behind

Yes I took trinkets with me, left them by the crater

Here ghosts, old ghosts

Smelled all the chlorine, I took the low road

Where the light was just right

Crawled around in the glowing, all-embracing wreckage

Sunburned and snow-blind

Excavating the space we left behind

