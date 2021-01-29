The Weekly Wrestling Thread On a Forklift

Here’s this week’s happenings.

AEW

-Amanda Huber Details the Timeline to Brodie Lee’s Illness on AEW Unrestricted

WWE

-Peacock bought the whole of the WWE network and it will be on peacock in the USA in the near future. Yep.

-Meiko Satomura Signs With WWE, will join NXT UK

-Royal Rumble this weekend

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Trey Miguel re-appears in impact, weeks after his group the Rascalz split with Wentz & Dez being in NXT now

-GCW and others insane 24 hour indie show is happening this weekend. It’s free, start time is 8pm

The discussion question for the week is: Talking gimmick matches. Throw in your favorites, worst, most stupid. Whatever



As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

