The Friday Politics Thread has gone a week without a Constitutional Crisis

My constitution is doing pretty good this week, how about yours?

Related question for the thread, is there any amendment you could make to the constitution that would actually get passed by the required majority of legistative members and states? Is there anything we could actually add that the majority of the country would agree to?

This week in RoRo: She turned 22 months. This is 2 months away from the state mandated mask law, so we are going to have to start preparing her for this. I do not anticipate this going well.

We like to keep things short and sweet on Fridays, so on to the rules:

Don’t even think about doing what you were going to do.

Have a good Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...