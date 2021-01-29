Job Rants Thread – 1/29/2021 – Working From Home XLVI: Stock Options

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As ever, not much to say on my end; though I suppose if I was a GameStop employee, I’d have a bit more to say, eh? Crazy. I had a few friends back in the day who worked there and, even had this sort of thing happened when the company wasn’t basically on life support, the average employee won’t be reaping any kind of benefit from this little stock play anytime soon; hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if something happened with their employee discount.

Besides the general amusement of watching a gaggle of supposed financial gurus run around like headless chickens at being bested by the common rabble of Reddit, this whole sordid thing did at least remind me to check my company prospectus. And while I’m not exactly Mr. Diverse Portfolio, it is good to know where your money goes when it’s not being spent on takeout, coffee, and gin.

How is it with your various employments? I know that a lot of jobs out there don’t offer the option, (hell, this is the first job I’ve had that did) but do your various companies at least offer enough decent safety options beyond working for scrip?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and great weekend. And remember: Buy Low, Sell High, and a whole bunch of other complex terms I have long forgotten the meaning behind.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...