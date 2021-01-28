Comic Book Chat – Heroes Reborn

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat

Today’s Discussion – Heroes Reborn

The Heroes Reborn miniseries event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. I was in high school when the new iterations of Captain America, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers hit Waldenbooks and the local comic shops in my area. I was able to pick up a few issues but not all of them.

Tell us your thoughts about these retellings of classic Marvel characters. I’m sure we will discuss the art Liefeld provided on Captain America at some point. Did you enjoy the miniseries or was it just a rehash and not necessary?

Bonus Discussion – Marvel has been releasing some teasers for a new Heroes Reborn event. What are your initial thoughts on this? Feel free to speculate and share your hopes and misgivings in the comment section.

Update – The new Heroes Reborn will feature a world in which the Avengers were never formed.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and dont forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...