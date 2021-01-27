Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 27

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Erica, a provider data specialist, is rereading Agatha Christie;

Alex, a psychiatry resident physician, did a thesis on the dodo bird in popular literature; and

Brian, an attorney, has gotten away from “garage sailing”. Brian is a six-day champ with winnings of $147,304.

Brian missed his early DD chance while Alex scored on both of his in DJ, but Brian won the late buzzer battle to forge a narrow lead into FJ with $16,600 vs. $15,600 for Alex and $7,000 for Erica.

DD1 – $800 – BOOKS BY PRESIDENTS – His “Personal Memoirs”, completed before his death in 1885 & “dedicated to the American soldier and sailor” (From the lead, Brian lost $3,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LITERARY VACATIONS – The beginning of “A Room with a View” concerns a view of this Italian river (Alex won $3,800 on a true DD vs. $6,200 for Erica.)

DD3 – $1,600 – CORSICAN – A corrupt justice system imposed by Genoese invaders long encouraged Corsicans to engage in private blood feuds called this (Alex won $2,000 from his total of $13,600 vs. $13,400 for Brian.)

FJ – THE WILD WEST – These 2 legends both known for buckskin clothes and long, flowing hair met violent ends 38 days apart, in Montana & South Dakota

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Brian must not have been thrilled with the category, as he wagered $0 to hold on with $16,600 for a seven-day total of $163,904.

Wagering strategy: Alex wagered nearly everything, while the percentage play would have been to bet between $1,001 and $1,600 to shut out Erica and take the win if Brian missed, or if Alex was correct and Brian bet $0. Erica also bet nearly everything, so even if Brian had made the standard wager from first place on FJ, he would have won with $1,999.

Triple Stumper of the day: For the second straight game a major celebrity went unrecognized, as no one could identify a photo of Dave Chappelle.

Ken’s Corner: While he admitted to being a “late convert”, Jennings expressed his full endorsement of bold Daily Double wagers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Grant? DD2 – What is the Arno? DD3 – What are vendettas? FJ – Who were Custer and Hickok?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...