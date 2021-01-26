The Creative Endeavors Thread Reaches For the Stars

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

So, as discussed a little in the comments last week, getting used to the idea of most things being better (or at least now capable of becoming so) on a fundamental level has proven more than a little disorienting. Between the horrors of the Capitol siege and the relief of the Inauguration, I’ve more or less written January off in creative terms and have now more than made my peace with doing so, especially given that I’ve still been able to do a little painting and drawing here and there.

One thing that’s struck me is that, since the election, I’ve been consuming vastly more sci-fi than I even might have back during young adulthood. Between reading Knights of Sidonia, playing Stellaris, watching The Expanse, Astra: Lost in Space, and (finally catching up on) Farscape, the fundamental optimism of not just humanity’s survival but also enrichment and growth (maybe “optimism’s” a stretch when it comes to The Expanse, but still) has really started to tickle my neurons and give me creative ideas in ways I don’t think have really happened since I started drawing again. It feels like a lot to sort through, and I hope I get it done before I start up for real next month.

How’s your work going?

