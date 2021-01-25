Weekly Games Thread is All the Same Jacket

It’s Monday, and you know what that means: the week’s first Weekly Video Games Thread!

So my Monday Thread co-host Lovely Bones has recently been showing me The Venture Bros. We’re early in Season 5 right now, and wouldn’t you know it, but the show created this music video. If you don’t watch the show, don’t worry about context:

And it got me to thinking about how many jackets, vests, coats, and unaffiliated outerwear are used by gaming characters. In Super Smash Bros. alone, you’ve got suit jackets, torn sleeveless jackets, capes, long coats, and parkas.* Dorky Assassin’s Creed hero Desmond Miles wore a nice white hoodie, while Commander Shepard could get a black one that tied into Mass Effect 3 merch. Indie icons like Sans (jacket), Madeline (poofy coat), and the bugs of Hollow Knight (cloaks) carry that sartorial style. Agent 47 of the Avocado’s new favorite game Hitman 3 wears everything, from pressed suits to stylish vests to comfortable leather jackets, and always with impeccable flair.

So what about you? What are your favorite upper body garments? Do you rank on style? Apparent comfort? Perhaps you’re a fan of clear cut gameplay benefits, like the warm doublet of Breath of the Wild – after all, what else could be more functional?

And while you’re sizing up durability and thread count, what was your weekend like when it comes to gaming?

