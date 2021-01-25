Recipe Exchange: Greens

Now that the holidays are behind us, a lot of people are buckling down into their new diets. Eating healthier doesn’t have to be a chore, though! There are plenty of winter veggies that can pack a flavorful punch if prepared well. For today’s Recipe Exchange, give us your best recipes that incorporate Greens, even if they’re loaded up with calories.

We’re talking spinach, kale, collard greens, cabbage, watercress, microgreens, arugula, bok choy, endive, or any other leafy delights you can turn into a mouth-watering side or entree. Here’s an intriguing one I pulled from the web to get you started:

Southern Collard Greens

Ingredients:

6 small bunches collard greens

1 extra large, meaty smoked ham hock

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon bacon grease

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

2 teaspoons worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (or as low as 1/2 teaspoon if you like less heat)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

Directions:

Start by pulling and tearing greens away from stems. Take a hand full of greens, roll them up and cut the rolls horizontally into small pieces.



Add greens to empty clean sink and wash them removing all grit, sand and debris thoroughly with cold water until water becomes clear.



Rinse the ham hock very well then add to a large pot along with enough water to fully submerge the ham hock, then cover with a lid.



Cook over medium high heat for about 45 minutes or until ham hock is near being tender.



Once ham hock is almost tender, add greens and about 4-5 additional cups of water or enough to just barely cover greens to the pot. This will become your pot likker.



Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and cook while covered for at least 2 hours or until completely tender. Most water should have evaporated by this point just having enough to barely cover the greens.

Notes:

-Some people remove the stems from the greens in Step #1, and some leave them on. Do whichever fits your personal tastes.

