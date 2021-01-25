Discussions with Disqus

Hey everyone. So I’ve reached out to Disqus and they’ve agreed to have a few folks pop in and answer some questions, gather some feedback and reply to some concerns. There will be a few engineers and software side folks and possibly some other marketing reps. Their responses most likely will come in towards the end of the week. I’m gonna post this now to get some questions in for them.

Only thing I am gonna ask – Remember that these are people. Be constructive in your criticism and feedback. Please don’t be a jerk so we can keep these dialogue channels open. If there’s a specific bug, try to replicate it and provide instructions. Please keep it to this site specifically, as well, and not other Disqus sites.

