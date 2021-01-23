Thundercats Day Thread

The Thundercats made their debut in syndication on January 23rd, 1985. The cartoon followed the adventures of Lion-O and his team as they start a new life on the planet Third Earth. They would ultimately become the protectors of Third Earth as they regularly faced off against Mummra and his band of Mutants. The cartoon series would run until 1989 and would spawn a successful line of toys and comic books.

SNARF!

I miss the good old days of elementary school, where I would come home after a long day and watch cartoons before starting my homework.

Have a great Saturday and feel free to share your memories about Thundercats in the comment section. Are you a fan of the original cartoon? Do you like or loathe the recent rebooted cartoon series?

