Job Rants Thread – 1/22/2021 – Working From Home XLV: Under New, Old Management

And so turns another page in the history of our Republic. Our democracy was tested, and showed itself strong enough at its’ core to endure, despite the outside forces being worked on it over these past four years .Even now, many of the policies that strove to undermine it and the bedrock of what this nation is are being reversed en masse; returning us to a sense of normalcy we as a nation have not felt for a very long time.

Or, to put it in more column-appropriate terms: The new boss starts this week, and his first priority is cleaning out the break room fridge. Here’s hoping we’ll finally be able to get the smell out.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: A united workplace is a happy workplace is a productive workplace. Here’s hoping we can all do our part.

