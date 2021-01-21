Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which fictional character should become President?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21ST, 2021:

Call My Agent! Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Legacies Season Three Premiere (The CW)

Selena & Chef Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Walker Series Premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2021:

Blown Away Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Busted! Season Three Premiere (Netflix)Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu)

Fate: the Winx Saga Series Premiere (Netflix)

Great Performances: The Magic Of Horowitz (PBS)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season Two Premiere (Netflix)Little Women: Atlanta Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Losing Alice (Apple TV+)

So My Grandma’s A Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix)

The Blacklist Season Premiere (NBC)

The Sister Series Premiere (Hulu)

The White Tiger (Netflix)

The Wrong Prince Charming (LMN)

3 Caminos (Amazon)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23RD, 2021:

Love (ft. Marriage And Divorce) (Netflix)

Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)

Salt-N-Pepa Interview Special (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2021:

Bridge And Tunnel Series Premiere (Epix)

Charmed Season Premiere (The CW)

MONDAY, JANUARY 25TH, 2020:

Snowpiercer Season Two Premiere (TNT)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2021:

Bankable (MHz Choice)Big Sky Spring Premiere (ABC)

black-ish Spring Premiere (ABC)

Go Dog Go (Netflix)

Love In…..Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

mixed-ish Season Premiere (ABC)

The Misery Index Season Premiere (TBS)

To Tell The Truth (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2021:

50M2 (Netflix)

I Survived A Crime Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Penguin Bloom (Netflix)

Resident Alien Series Premiere (Syfy)

