Comic Book Chat – Armageddon 2001

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Armageddon 2001

The event Armageddon 2001 is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary in 2021. Long before Future State, DC Comics teased what was to come for its beloved heroes and unscrupulous villains.

I remember I purchased the Action Comics annual because the cover featured Superman being sworn in as the President of the United States.

When I come across any annuals emblazoned with the Armageddon 2001 header in the dollar bin, I buy them and give them a read at home.

Do you remember this crossover event? Did you read the limited series or any of the tie-ins? If there was anything you could do to make this event better, what would it be? I know that they had a specific hero in mind that would have been revealed to be the villainous Monarch but they changed their mind at the eleventh hour.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and dont forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...