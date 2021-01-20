Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 20, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Looking for a new anime to watch this season? Then let me humbly recommend Horimiya! It’s a very cute, slice of life, romantic comedy, so if that’s your thing, give it a try. You can watch new episodes every Saturday on Funimation. Here’s their official description, if you want to know more:

A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she’s a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they’ve never shown. Could this blossom into something new? Funimation

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

