Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: inspired by today’s Presidential swearing-in ceremony in the US, what book would you choose if you had to swear an oath? Pretend you’re taking office, swearing loyalty to a group, or any event that calls for you to align the contents of a book to way you think and conduct yourself. Is there someone else’s book that has meaning to you that you’d choose? No judgement if your answer is the Bible or any other religious text.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

1/27: what you want to see more of (here and in the world)

2/3: books without romance (h/t to Lavender Gooms)

2/10: love stories (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...