AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 9

The Duskgate Crucible

Dear Patience,

I’m writing to you from another lightning rail car, as the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guilde has sent us on a new mission. I’m afraid what seemed like it would be a simple delivery job has turned into something much more dangerous. It all started when we met with our handler, Lhara, in the city of Thaliost in the northern part of Thrane. Thrane is a country run by the Church of the Silver Flame. Anyway, Lhara gave us a letter to bring to a priest by the name of Calemi Inridanci at the Temple of Blessed Ascension. This priest was allowing our patron, the Provost, to borrow an item called the Duskgate Crucible, which had some connection to the Twilight Forest itself! Our job was simply to escort the Crucible back to Sharn.

We took our time going over to the church, exploring the city a bit. There were vendors of all kinds in the street. My friend Uda bought a perfectly ordinary pebble from a man who claimed it had some magical properties. I didn’t have the heart to tell her she’d been cheated. Plus, there was a decent chance that Uda would have killed the man. I did warn Scylla and Petie that some of the vendors might be somewhat less than trustworthy, but I think I may have offended the book-seller that they were doing business with at the time. Cherri spent all this time gambling and drinking with a bunch of dwarves in a tavern. Eventually we noticed someone in a maroon cloak watching us, but they bolted as soon as we spotted them. Scylla said that the dyes use in a cloak that color were pretty rare in this part of the world; rare enough that people would remember seeing it.

After that, we stopped dilly-dallying and headed over to the Temple of Blessed Ascension. We met Father Iridanci and showed him our letter. He led us inside and brought us down to a reliquary under the church. That’s when things went a little sideways. As we entered the reliquary, we saw a young man unconscious on the floor of a small antechamber, and the door to the reliquary proper hanging open. I rushed over the man on the floor and saw a purplish tinge to his lips. I’m sure you recognize the signs of Havenflax ingestion just as I did. Uda was able to neutralize the poison, while Scylla inspected the man’s waterskin to find traces of Havenflax. The young man came to, and told us a woman in a maroon cloak had come in to pray early that morning. She’d apparently slipped the Havenflax into his water when he wasn’t looking, and then stolen the Crucible once he passed out.

Father Iridanci brought in an agent of the Argentum called Lukar Neskus, and asked us to help track down the theif and the Crucible. The Crucible can be used to open a portal Lamannia, very dangerous on the wrong hands. Iridanci’s concern seemed to be that opening such a portal could release vicious lycanthropes back into the world. Personally, I’m more worried about the Twilight Forest being contaminated by this material plane.

Neskus escorted us over to the docks, where we might be able to find some leads about this person in the maroon cloak. We arrived on Chandler’s Lane, beneath the broken bridge that once led into Karrnath. This part of the city was much less inviting than the plaza near the temple had been. Seeing some graffiti on the walls, Lukar told us a little of the history of the city. Thaliost used to be the capital of Aundair, but was taken by Thrane in the Last War. Some residents aren’t too happy with that. Neskus led us to a cobbler/printer/locksmith shop run by a Halfling woman called Vilnya, apparently someone he’d gone to for information in the past. Scylla bought some fancy boots, and we asked Vilnya if she’d heard anything about the theft of the Crucible or the woman in the marron cloak. While Vilnya didn’t have any information for us, she did point us in a few different directions where me might learn more. It seems a lot of the criminal element of Thrane passed through the Anchor and Chain tavern, so that would be a good place to ask around. The thief would also need a way out of the city, and that means dealing with House Orien, whose members usually gathered at the White Arch Dance Hall. Finally, since there was poison involved, we should talk to the local apothecary, Woodsy Wendy, who was known to deal in poisons and antidotes and may have dealt with out thief previously.

We decided to split up to cover more ground, and Petie, Neskus, and I went to talk to the apothecary. On our way over, we could hear the sounds of a Pro-Aundarian demonstration happening in the city. Unfortunately, Woodsy Wendy wasn’t terribly helpful. Havenflax is rare in this part of Khorvaire, enough that she wouldn’t have been able to be our thief’s supplier. However, she did mention that Havenflax mostly grows in the Eldeen Reaches, where the most Khorvarian Shifters are concentrate.

Meanwhile, the others had been to the Anchor and Chain tavern. When we met up with them again, it was immediately apparent that they’d been in a fight. Apparently they’d been accosted by some of the Aundrian protestors who took issue with the fancy new Thranish boots Scylla was wearing. Cherri had some pretty severe wounds, but I patched her up. In the meantime, Uda and Scylla told us that the thief had been in the bar recently, planning to rob the temple. Most of the locals thought she was crazy to try, though, and she hadn’t had much luck recruiting help.

We went into the White Arch Dance Hall together, but split up again inside when we saw the crowd. I kept my eyes open for that maroon cloak, but didn’t see it anywhere. However, Petie managed to overhear a couple of Orien House members talking about how a woman with a nice cloak had demanded one-way ticket to the city of Passage. At least we knew where she was heading. We dragged Uda and Scylla away from the dance partners they’d both found and headed back to the Temple.

We relayed to Father Iridanci everything we’d learned, and he said that the thief must be headed toward the Change Gate is in the Eldeen Reaches, where the Silver Flame had once fought with a horde of lycanthropes and pushed them into Lamannia. With the Crucible, someone could force the Change Gate open–and if they did it during the conjunction of three moons that would be taking place in just a few days, the gate would be opened permanently. We had to stop the thief from using the Crucible. Iridanci offered us all a selection of silvered weapons, in case we had to fight any lycanthropes, then we headed off to the lightning rail station. If we were lucky we could catch up with the thief on the train to Passage. Otherwise, the priest made some arrangements for us to ferry over Lake Galifar to Delathorn, where someone would be able to guide us to the site of the Change Gate.

We had to get to the train quickly, but the road was blocked by a massive angry mob of rioters. We had to fight our way through the swarm of people. I made a Flaming Sphere to try and clear a path, while Uda started cutting her way through, guiding Cherri behind her. The crowd was throwing flaming bottles of desekane at us, and just attacking wildly. We kept pushing through and eventually made out the other side in one piece. We were just in time to jump onto the train before it departed the station, and as we glided away, we could hear more violence erupting in Thaliost. I was glad to get out of there before it got worse.

I wanted to try and search the train for that maroon cloak as soon as we could, but the conductors ushered everyone into their cabins for the night. There will be time in the morning to search before we arrive in Passage. Hopefully we’ll be able to recover the Crucible before anything bad happens, but I wanted to write before… just in case. On the off-chance that you don’t hear from me again soon, seek out Lhara at the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn. She’ll be able to tell you what happened. But I’m sure I’ll be fine, with Grandmother Wolf watching over and all my friends to protect me!

As ever, your loving brother,

Sly

