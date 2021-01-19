This Birb’s Gotta Fly (From The Tuesday PT Thread)

Hello everyone! Well, it’s come to say I need to give up the Tuesday PT thread. I’m dealing with a lot of things IRL and I need to focus on that for a while. I didn’t have access to the internet the last couple of days so instead of a proper last post I instead…shitposted?

Ha!

Okay, something political. Interesting how Trump’s administration will end the same way it begins: by obsessing about the size and appreciation of something. A self-focus on something purely for self-pleasure. I believe there’s a name for that, no?

Anyway, it’s been a pleasure. I’ll see you all around.

Don’t step on the flowers. Smoke em if you got em.

