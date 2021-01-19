The Night Thread is thinking liver and onions

This is a recipe I sort of came up with a while ago that’s been a cheap and easy way to get tasty healthy organs meats into my diet. For some reason liver and onions has a bad rep in pop culture, especially kids shows and never figured out why. This is delicious.

One and a half pound of fresh pork or beef liver Three hefty onions (sliced not diced) One 16.5oz can of coconut milk Three tablespoons of butter Two tablespoons of vegetable oil Various spices, I never measure mine but I’ll usually grind up a mix of cumin, pepper, coriander, and salt until I get a few tablespoons and then add some cayenne and turmeric.

Saute the onions in the butter until fairly soft, about 10-15 minutes. Dice the liver into small pieces and remove extraneous fat. Push the onions to one side of the pan and brown the liver in the vegetable oil on the other side for about one minute. Mix the onions back in and cover with coconut milk and spices. Simmer covered for about ten minutes on low heat. Serve over brown rice.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...