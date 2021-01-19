Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (1/19)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

We were all saddened last year with the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the actor best known for playing Black Panther. His honorable demeanor surprisingly made T’Challa a household name.

Boseman’s breakout role was as Jackie Robinson, the first African American athlete in major league sports, in the film 42.

This would lead to a string of roles where Boseman played historical African American figures. He played James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

What saddened me the most is that I was looking forward to the films he would be making after the superhero films. He was good in 21 Bridges and his small role in Da 5 Bloods, but I think I speak for everyone that we wanted to see more. At the very least, another turn as T’Challa.

Today’s prompt: what actors do you wish we got to see more of?

Next week: the fourth wall

Avocado Film Reviews:

