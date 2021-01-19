30 Day Music Challenge Day 19: The Comfort Breakup Song

So much about music is that it involves romance and love in an almost overwhelming way, especially if you’re listening to mostly pop music. Whenever I’ve been through a rough breakup, I find myself unable to really listen to the radio or music for months and months because it’s just a series of constant reminders. But there are pieces that let you almost wallow in things in a way as a method through which to process it or seek comfort within. The one that I’ve found the most useful and most comforting, especially on repeat play where it probably gets creepy to anyone watching, is Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.

What’s yours?

Bonus Question: If your comfort song is mellow, what song lets you “rage” a bit about it as a cathartic thing?

