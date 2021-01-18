Werewolves 142: The Compound – Day 2

The ragged-looking figure wandered from shed to shed, down the broken paths and in and out of the patches of trees. They searched.

As they passed the old well, they paused. From beneath the ground, a low rumble was heard, like the shock waves of a deep sea eruption. The dark shape smiled in the night.

They finally reached the door they sought – inside the old farmhouse at the center of the Compound. They reached into their pocket and fished out the old rusty wire. An old friend.

They opened the door, and jumped onto the bed, wrapping their wire around their victim’s neck. The struggle was short.

But when the bedsheet fell away, the truth was revealed – this wasn’t the victim that the shadowy figure sought! Instead, it was that pipsqueak LARPer. He must have switched beds with the one the figure hated. As the light faded from his eyes, he reached out his hands gasped “cure…wounds…” forgetting he was a wizard and not a cleric. Then he went limp.

RPC (LARPer) is DEAD. He was the DELUSIONAL FBI AGENT.

***

Elsewhere, the young girlboss essential oil saleswoman also wandered the Compound. She was restless – no one had bought a single vial of essential oils!

She slipped into the meetinghouse, taking a seat in a pew and trying to meditate like that one YouTube video her Young Living GirlBoss MentorTM had sent her.

Should I switch up my discount codes? she thought. Maybe do a BOGO?

Her thoughts were interrupted by a loud creak coming from up behind the lectern. She jumped up, startled, and then slowly approached the source of the sound. In the back wall, she saw a crack in the wall with light shining through, only visible now in the darkness. She ran her hand up and down the crack, searching for a latch.

She was so intent on her task that the sharp pain of the hammer hitting the back of her head was a total surprise.

Raven (Sherilynn, Young Living Salesperson) is DEAD. She was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

As the cock crowed, the cult members began their chores. In the barn with the pigs, they found her: the DJ. She had set up a makeshift radio booth using bales of hay and fashioned a straw broom into a microphone.

She had clearly stayed up all night, performing for the livestock.

When they found her, she was on the ground, and covered in bandages. She didn’t seem to have any wounds. Had she suffocated on the bandages? They couldn’t tell.

Wasp (Lucky Lola, KULT DJ) is DEAD. She was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

The sun rose. At noon, the bell in the meetinghouse rang.

The members gathered. No one spoke, and yet they all knew what must be done.

THERE WILL BE A MID-DAY COMMUNITY VOTE POSTED AT NOON CENTRAL TOMORROW (TUESDAY). YOU WILL HAVE EIGHT HOURS TO VOTE IN YOUR QT. YOU ARE WELCOME TO DISCUSS THE QUESTION AT HAND PUBLICLY, BUT THE VOTING WILL BE PRIVATE.

FACTIONS There are 13.5 CULT MEMBERS (TOWN). There are 4.5 CULT ELITE (WOLVES). There are 2 INDEPENDENT PLAYERS. That’s all you know. [collapse]

RULES The order of actions will be [REDACTED].

Ties result in [REDACTED].

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS .

. Nothing is reliable. [collapse]

PLAYERS Owen – The Burger King Hoho – Munchkin Mayor Wasp – Lucky Lola, KULT DJ CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Goat – Danger Mouse CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Lindsay – Ned Flanders Lamb – LETTERBOXD Reviews Sic – Kimmy Schmidt Adam Farrar – Jane from King of the Hill Mac – Maxwell MacCorquodale Spooky – Aubrey Nate – Jim Jones, Maytag Salesman Raven – Sherilynn, Young Living salesperson CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Captain Video – K. Navy Chevron Sheleeta – Cassie Bowden from The Flight Attendant Louie – Karl the Cultist Jake – Amelia Bedelia Dicentra – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Narrowstrife – Darren McFarren, Video World Library Salesman Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Malthusc – Kool-Aid Man RPC – LARPer DELUSIONAL FBI AGENT Hayes – PAULA Tiff – The Who’s Tommy SagittariusKim – Tuxedo Mask Backups: Indy Marlowe [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 11AM CENTRAL TIME ON WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20TH.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...