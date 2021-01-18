Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 18

Here are today’s contestants:

Helen, a medical device program manager, had a computer babysitter;

Donesh, a strategist, has a Tibetan monk do his star chart; and

Jennifer, an associate professor, has a shoe pantry. Jennifer is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,800.

Jennifer led most of the way, but Donesh took first place on DD3 and held it into FJ with $18,400 vs. $15,200 for Jennifer and $8,400 for Helen.

DD1 – $1,000 – HISTORICAL MARKERS – A marker near Port Royal, Virginia identifies the site of the Garrett farm & barn, where this man met his end April 26, 1865 (Donesh lost $1,000 from his score of $4,400 vs. $4,800 for Jennifer.)

DD2 – $800 – HISTORIC TV – John Lithgow is almost a foot taller than this Prime Minister he plays on “The Crown” (Helen added the table limit of $2,000 to her third-place total of $400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – BUSINESS PAIRS – In the 1930s these 2 partners set up shop in a garage that’s now known as “the birthplace of Silicon Valley” (Donesh won $5,000 from his score of $9,400 vs. $10,400 for Jennifer.)

FJ – MOVIE SETTINGS – In 2017 this New York City luxury store opened its first café, with truffle eggs, waffles & croissants on the menu

Everyone was correct on FJ. Donesh bet $10,000, not enough to cover double of Jennifer’s score, but she only wagered $3,500, improving to $18,700. This allowed Donesh to take the victory with $28,400, while if Jennifer had gone all-in as she did on Friday, she would have won with $30,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the war that Poldark “returns from across the Atlantic in 1783” after fighting in was the Revolutionary War.

Ken’s Corner: One aspect of Ken’s hosting that I like is how he expresses genuine admiration when players figure out some of the more challenging clues. Only a host who fully understands the information, and can tell the legitimately tough clues from the rest, could do this effectively.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Booth? DD2 – Who was Churchill? DD3 – What were Hewlett and Packard? FJ – What is Tiffany’s?

